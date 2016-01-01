Dr. Suchee Madhusudan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madhusudan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suchee Madhusudan, MD
Overview
Dr. Suchee Madhusudan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus.
Dr. Madhusudan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
D K Shah MD PC27 Grand St, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 338-1535
Hospital Affiliations
- HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Madhusudan?
About Dr. Suchee Madhusudan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1841477346
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Madhusudan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madhusudan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Madhusudan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Madhusudan works at
Dr. Madhusudan has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Madhusudan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Madhusudan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madhusudan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madhusudan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madhusudan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.