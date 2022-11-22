Overview

Dr. Sucharu Prakash, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Paris, TX. They completed their residency with Bon Secours Cottage Health Sys



Dr. Prakash works at Texas Oncology in Paris, TX with other offices in Sulphur Springs, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.