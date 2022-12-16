Dr. Sucharitha Shanmugam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shanmugam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sucharitha Shanmugam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sucharitha Shanmugam, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Madras Med Coll and is affiliated with Phoenixville Hospital and Pottstown Hospital.
Dr. Shanmugam works at
Locations
Rheumatology and Arthritis Care Center766 W Lincoln Hwy, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (484) 206-4447
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenixville Hospital
- Pottstown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I feel my appointments are very important to her. She is thorough, patient and spends time with you making sure you understand everything.
About Dr. Sucharitha Shanmugam, MD
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1295941425
Education & Certifications
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Madras Med Coll
- Rheumatology
