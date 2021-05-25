Dr. Sucharitha Kankanala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kankanala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sucharitha Kankanala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sucharitha Kankanala, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
Locations
Virtua Endocrinology - Mount Laurel1015 Briggs Rd Ste 200, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions (856) 727-0900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. K is wonderful! Patient and kind- she really listens. It's always a pleasure to see her
About Dr. Sucharitha Kankanala, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- Female
- 1356580054
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
