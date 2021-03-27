Dr. Bi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sucai Bi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sucai Bi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Royal Postgraduate Med School and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and Banner Gateway Medical Center.
Locations
1
Banner Univ. Medical Center Phoenix Campus Toxicology925 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 839-2000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
2
Palo Verde Hematology Oncology Ltd1661 E Camelback Rd Ste 375, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 258-4875
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, thorough in his explanations, listens well. Staff is exceptional too.
About Dr. Sucai Bi, MD
- Hematology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1659363794
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presbyterian Stluke's MD Ct
- Rush Med College Of Rush University
- Rush Presbyterian St Luke's Medical Center
- Royal Postgraduate Med School
- Hematology
