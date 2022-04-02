Overview

Dr. Subu Magge, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They completed their fellowship with Brigham and Women's Hospital



Dr. Magge works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.