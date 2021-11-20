Overview

Dr. Subroto Kundu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Calcutta / N.R.S. Medical College and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.



Dr. Kundu works at East TN Neurology in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Cleveland, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Tension Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.