Dr. Subroto Kundu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kundu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subroto Kundu, MD
Overview
Dr. Subroto Kundu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Calcutta / N.R.S. Medical College and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.
Dr. Kundu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Center for Cardiovascular Health1720 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 306, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 825-4881
-
2
Pain and Spine Specialists3555 Keith St NW Ste 211, Cleveland, TN 37312 Directions (423) 790-1529
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- POMCO Group
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kundu?
Been going to Dr KUNDU 6 years now . He's an old-school doctor my opinion those are the best hard to find anymore he's very friendly and he knows what are you doing I get them five star's
About Dr. Subroto Kundu, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Bengali and French
- 1063426302
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
- University of Calcutta / N.R.S. Medical College
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kundu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kundu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kundu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kundu works at
Dr. Kundu has seen patients for Tension Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kundu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kundu speaks Bengali and French.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Kundu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kundu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kundu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kundu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.