Dr. Subroto Gangopadhyay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gangopadhyay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subroto Gangopadhyay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Subroto Gangopadhyay, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Gangopadhyay works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Cardiovascular Consultants Llp17510 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 590, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 556-6999
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gangopadhyay?
DR G Gangopadhyay IS AMAZING SPECIAL DETAILED COMPASSIONATE ..... iam 66 and have been to a lot of Drs but Dr G is my favorite of all time.....i like to see him every 6 months just to ask him questions and listen and hear him elaborate on an issue or topic that concerns me....I believe he is or was a professor in cardiology at a mecical school and after i get out of the appt i feel like i just got out of a medical school class w the best professor of all time and iam a cpa?? you will love him and all my other doctors primary neurologist etc know him and know he is the best and may have even been students in his cardiology class in medical school..unlike no other doctor he makes you his priority and spends quality and quantity time w you .....his office manager Faye is the sweetiest and most caring person also...she LISTENS and is responsive to your needs.....they are both family now ronnie
About Dr. Subroto Gangopadhyay, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1346206174
Education & Certifications
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gangopadhyay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gangopadhyay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gangopadhyay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gangopadhyay works at
Dr. Gangopadhyay has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gangopadhyay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gangopadhyay speaks Bengali.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gangopadhyay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gangopadhyay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gangopadhyay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gangopadhyay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.