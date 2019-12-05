Dr. Subramonia-Iyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Subramony Subramonia-Iyer, MD
Overview
Dr. Subramony Subramonia-Iyer, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Baystate Noble Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Subramonia-Iyer works at
Locations
Weldon Rehabilitation Center271 Carew St, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 748-7370Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Baystate Noble Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Iyer is very knowledgeable, caring and explains options well. We are very satisfied having him as my husband’s oncologist. He is very thorough and friendly. We recommend highly him.
About Dr. Subramony Subramonia-Iyer, MD
- Hematology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1558551952
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Subramonia-Iyer accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Subramonia-Iyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Subramonia-Iyer works at
Dr. Subramonia-Iyer has seen patients for Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Subramonia-Iyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Subramonia-Iyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Subramonia-Iyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Subramonia-Iyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Subramonia-Iyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.