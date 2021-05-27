Dr. Arekapudi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Subramanyeswara Arekapudi, MD
Overview
Dr. Subramanyeswara Arekapudi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center, Saint Agnes Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Cancer Care Specialists5423 RENO CORPORATE DR, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 329-0873
Ccare7130 N Millbrook Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 326-1222
Va Hospital2615 E Clinton Ave, Fresno, CA 93703 Directions (559) 225-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best Dr I have ever had! He took time to listen to my concerns and was very accessible and would call me back personally and answer my questions or give me advice. Rare Dr! A true blessing.
About Dr. Subramanyeswara Arekapudi, MD
- Hematology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1366671943
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arekapudi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
