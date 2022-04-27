Overview

Dr. Subramanya Shastri, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction, Nipple Reconstruction and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.