Dr. Subramanya Shastri, MD
Overview
Dr. Subramanya Shastri, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction, Nipple Reconstruction and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 17 Limestone Dr Ste 1, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 565-3390
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Not every plastic/reconstruction surgeon is good at all surgeries, but I can highly recommend him for abdominoplasty. He doesn't just take off hanging skin. He also repairs the muscles, which need to be repaired if you want to keep a nice, flat abdomen. My surgery was in 2005, and is still tight. He also does excellent reconstruction on arms or legs, but please be sure to remind him to "taper" the arms and legs. He has done many surgeries on me, but these are where I believe his strong suits are. I recommend him to many people for these particular surgeries.
About Dr. Subramanya Shastri, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shastri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shastri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shastri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shastri has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, Nipple Reconstruction and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shastri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Shastri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shastri.
