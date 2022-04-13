Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Subramanya Rao, MD
Overview
Dr. Subramanya Rao, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.
Locations
Illinois Gastroenterology Consultants12150 S Harlem Ave, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 361-4778
Hospital Affiliations
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Facility in Chicago Ridge is a nightmare!!!! Parking is horrendous. Signage (or lack of0 for the Lab is nonexistence - a lot of wasted walking, time & energy, especially for a person who is handicapped /disabled. The waiting room is small & not conducive for the inevitable lung waiting times. The exam room was comfortable. My visit with Dr Suby Rao was very professional & he listened to my many concerns.
About Dr. Subramanya Rao, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- City Of Hope Mc
- U Calif Irvine
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
