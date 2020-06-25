See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Newport News, VA
Dr. Subramanian Malaisamy, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5 (33)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Subramanian Malaisamy, MD is a Pulmonologist in Newport News, VA. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Obici Hospital.

Dr. Malaisamy works at TPMG - Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group in Newport News, VA with other offices in Suffolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    TPMG Lung and Sleep Specialists - Newport News
    11848 Rock Landing Dr, Newport News, VA 23606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 234-8770
    TPMG Lung and Sleep Specialists of Harbor View
    5818 Harbour View Blvd Ste C2, Suffolk, VA 23435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 975-8255

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
  • Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
  • Riverside Regional Medical Center
  • Sentara Careplex Hospital
  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
  • Sentara Obici Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adult Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchioalveolar Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchogenic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Occupational Asthma Chevron Icon
Occupational Asthma - Anhydride Exposure Chevron Icon
Occupational Asthma - Isocyanate Exposure Chevron Icon
Occupational Lung Diseases Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleurisy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Subramanian Malaisamy, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • English
    • 1861698185
    Education & Certifications

    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Yale University
    • BRIDGEPORT HOSPITAL
    • DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Subramanian Malaisamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malaisamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Malaisamy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Malaisamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Malaisamy has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malaisamy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Malaisamy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malaisamy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malaisamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malaisamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

