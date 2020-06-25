Dr. Subramanian Malaisamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malaisamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subramanian Malaisamy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Subramanian Malaisamy, MD is a Pulmonologist in Newport News, VA. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Obici Hospital.
Dr. Malaisamy works at
Locations
TPMG Lung and Sleep Specialists - Newport News11848 Rock Landing Dr, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 234-8770
TPMG Lung and Sleep Specialists of Harbor View5818 Harbour View Blvd Ste C2, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions (757) 975-8255
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He listens
About Dr. Subramanian Malaisamy, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1861698185
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Yale University
- BRIDGEPORT HOSPITAL
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malaisamy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malaisamy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malaisamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malaisamy works at
Dr. Malaisamy has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malaisamy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Malaisamy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malaisamy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malaisamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malaisamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.