Dr. Sundar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Subramaniam Sundar, MD
Overview
Dr. Subramaniam Sundar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sundar works at
Locations
GI Associates Of West Alabama1774 Mcfarland Blvd N, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 Directions (205) 759-2920
Whatley Health Services Inc809 University Blvd E, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Directions (205) 759-2920
Hospital Affiliations
- Dch Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I have always been impressed with Dr. Sundar and his office partners. There was little wait, which is normal. His staff is efficient and pleasant. Dr. Sundar asked questions and was very thorough and patient. He has a gift for touching one’s abdomen and feeling potential problems prior to their being diagnosed with scans. Dr. Sundar takes time and answers all questions. If there’s a concern, he’s definitely my go-to doctor!
About Dr. Subramaniam Sundar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Tamil
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Sundar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sundar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sundar has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sundar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sundar speaks Tamil.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sundar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sundar.
