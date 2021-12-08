See All General Surgeons in Elmira, NY
Dr. Subramaniam Sadhasivam, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (13)
40 years of experience
Dr. Subramaniam Sadhasivam, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Elmira, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / THANJAVUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center.

Dr. Sadhasivam works at Arnot Health in Elmira, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

    Bariatric and General Surgery
    Bariatric and General Surgery
1138 Broadway St, Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 734-2695
    Arnot Health
    Arnot Health
600 Roe Ave, Elmira, NY 14905
(607) 737-4100

  Arnot Ogden Medical Center

Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Umbilical Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Umbilical Hernia
Abdominal Pain

Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Umbilical Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colectomy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Abscess
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acid Reflux Surgery
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Appendectomy, Open
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Duodenal Polypectomy
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fecal Impaction Removal
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Incisional Hernia
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Ischemic Colitis
Laparoscopic Revision Gastric Restrictive Procedure
Laparotomy
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Port Placements or Replacements
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Rib Fracture
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Sphincterotomy
Splenectomy
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thoracentesis
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroidectomy
Tracheal Surgery
Traumatic Brain Injury
Ulcerative Colitis
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
Wound Repair
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UPMC

    Dec 08, 2021
    Very knowledgeable and makes sure you understand what is going on at all times. He is not pushy or arrogant and makes you feel appreciated. All questions were answered by him or staff.
    carpjon30 — Dec 08, 2021
    General Surgery
    40 years of experience
    English
    1548290729
    DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / THANJAVUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Dr. Sadhasivam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sadhasivam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Sadhasivam works at Arnot Health in Elmira, NY.

    Dr. Sadhasivam has seen patients for Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic, and more.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadhasivam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadhasivam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadhasivam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

