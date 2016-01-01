Dr. Subramanyam Naidu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naidu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subramanyam Naidu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Subramanyam Naidu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from YOGA COLLEGE OF INDIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Henry Hospital.
Subra K. Naidu MD PC226 Willis Dr, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 474-1570
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1831157932
- YOGA COLLEGE OF INDIA
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Naidu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naidu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naidu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naidu has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naidu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Naidu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naidu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naidu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naidu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.