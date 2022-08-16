Dr. Subodh Wadhwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wadhwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subodh Wadhwa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Middletown, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center.
Comprehensive Neurology Associates1049 Summitt Dr, Middletown, OH 45042 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
very courteous and informative
About Dr. Subodh Wadhwa, MD
- Neurology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- University Of Texas Medical Branch School Of Medicine
- Government Medical College
- GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wadhwa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wadhwa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wadhwa using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wadhwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wadhwa has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wadhwa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wadhwa speaks Hindi.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Wadhwa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wadhwa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wadhwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wadhwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.