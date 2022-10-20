Overview

Dr. Subodh Sinha, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MAGADH UNIVERSITY / ANUGRAH NARAIN MAGADH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore.



Dr. Sinha works at Freedom Physical Therapy P.c. in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Rockaway Beach, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.