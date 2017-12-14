See All Podiatrists in Greenville, SC
Dr. Subodh Choudhary, DPM

Podiatry
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Dr. Subodh Choudhary, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.

Dr. Choudhary works at Piedmont Podiatry Associates in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Roche Biomedical Lab Inc
    11 Mills Ave, Greenville, SC 29605 (864) 232-3668

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  St. Francis Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 14, 2017
    My brother had a serious foot infection not properly diagnosed by other physicians in Greenville and went to Dr Choudhary and identified the infection saved the foot and my brother recommended him to me! My foot injury healed quickly by the proper diagnosis and I am thoroughly convinced of his good judgement and abilities.
    Gray Court, SC — Dec 14, 2017
    About Dr. Subodh Choudhary, DPM

    Specialties
    Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    1700830403
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
