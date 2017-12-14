Dr. Subodh Choudhary, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choudhary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subodh Choudhary, DPM
Overview
Dr. Subodh Choudhary, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Choudhary works at
Locations
-
1
Roche Biomedical Lab Inc11 Mills Ave, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 232-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My brother had a serious foot infection not properly diagnosed by other physicians in Greenville and went to Dr Choudhary and identified the infection saved the foot and my brother recommended him to me! My foot injury healed quickly by the proper diagnosis and I am thoroughly convinced of his good judgement and abilities.
About Dr. Subodh Choudhary, DPM
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1700830403
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
