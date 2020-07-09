See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Subodhsingh'Subodh Chauhan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Subodhsingh'Subodh Chauhan, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
5 (73)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Subodhsingh'Subodh Chauhan, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They completed their fellowship with Hutzel Women's Hospital|Wayne State University

Dr. Chauhan works at Aspire Fertility in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Aspire Fertility
    7616 Branford Pl Ste 310, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 819-0717
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urine Pregnancy Test
Herpes Simplex Screening
First Trimester Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Herpes Simplex Screening
First Trimester Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Donor Egg Collection Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Infertility Treatment Chevron Icon
Intra Uterine Insemination Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovulation Induction Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Preimplantion Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Admar
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Texas True Choice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chauhan?

    Jul 09, 2020
    The care and support we got from Dr.Chauhan and his team was excellent. He was extremely patient, kind, understanding, considerate, and very knowledgeable. He took time to explain every process in detail and answered all of our question with patience. The staff also responded to calls and questions in timely manner.
    — Jul 09, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Subodhsingh'Subodh Chauhan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Subodhsingh'Subodh Chauhan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chauhan to family and friends

    Dr. Chauhan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chauhan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Subodhsingh'Subodh Chauhan, MD.

    About Dr. Subodhsingh'Subodh Chauhan, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Punjabi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639157738
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hutzel Women's Hospital|Wayne State University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine|Queens Hospital Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Subodhsingh'Subodh Chauhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chauhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chauhan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chauhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chauhan works at Aspire Fertility in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Chauhan’s profile.

    73 patients have reviewed Dr. Chauhan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chauhan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chauhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chauhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Subodhsingh'Subodh Chauhan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.