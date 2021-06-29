Dr. Subir Prasad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prasad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subir Prasad, MD
Dr. Subir Prasad, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital.
Saint Thomas West Office4230 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (629) 255-2128
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
Great doctor; finally got some relief from my terrible migraine headaches.
About Dr. Subir Prasad, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center Department Of Neurology
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center Department Of Psychiatry
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
- University of Mississippi
