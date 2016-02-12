Dr. Subir Chhikara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chhikara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subir Chhikara, MD
Overview
Dr. Subir Chhikara, MD is an Urology Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Dr. Chhikara works at
Locations
Laredo Physicians Group10710 McPherson Rd Ste 306, Laredo, TX 78045 Directions (956) 462-2009
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor
About Dr. Subir Chhikara, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1255447926
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chhikara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chhikara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chhikara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chhikara has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chhikara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Chhikara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chhikara.
