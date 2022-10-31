See All Ophthalmologists in Irving, TX
Dr. Subir Bhatia, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (36)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Subir Bhatia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Bhatia works at Eye/Laser Specialists/Texas in Irving, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Herpetic Keratitis, Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye and Foreign Body Removal from Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eye and Laser Specialists of Texas
    510 Ranch Trl Ste 100, Irving, TX 75063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 899-8070
  2. 2
    Eyes & Laser Specialists Texas
    1125 S Jennings Ave Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 336-4401

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herpetic Keratitis
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Herpetic Keratitis
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Foreign Body Removal from Eye

Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Brawny Scleritis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Oct 31, 2022
    Dr. Bhatia is very knowledgeable in the field of Opthamology. . He explains very well and clears any doubts regarding vision or surgery and one feels at ease when consulting him. He does not rush when seeing his patients and examines them thoroughly. Appointments are very convenient and can be rescheduled at ease. I wish he had longer hours and more days in the Irving office. Keep up the good work. We need more doctors like him who are so hard working and exceptionally thorough.
    NEERJA — Oct 31, 2022
    About Dr. Subir Bhatia, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124058664
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

