Dr. Subinoy Das, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Subinoy Das, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Das works at
OSU Eye and Ear Institute915 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43212 Directions (614) 366-3687
U.S. Institute for Advanced Sinus Care and Research770 Jasonway Ave Ste 1B, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 867-3681Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
I have been a patient of Dr Das for six years now. My quality of life has improved tremendously while under his care. I would recommend Dr. Das to everyone.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Georgia Regional Hospital - Augusta
- N.C. Memorial Hospital
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- University of Virginia
- Otolaryngology
