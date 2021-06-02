Dr. Subhratha Maredia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maredia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subhratha Maredia, MD
Overview
Dr. Subhratha Maredia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Maredia works at
Locations
6410 Fannin St Ste 210, Houston, TX 77030
UT Physicians Women's Center - Sugar Land17510 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 430, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 486-1250
UT Physicians Women's Center- Sugar Land5114 Avenue H, Rosenberg, TX 77471 Directions (713) 486-1250
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is an amazing doctor! She always makes me feel so welcome and I am very comfortable talking about anything and she listens and truly cares . I had my first baby with her , my baby now 1year and 1 month she’s the best ????
About Dr. Subhratha Maredia, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1841633328
Education & Certifications
- Trihealth/Good Samaritan Hosp
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
