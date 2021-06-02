Overview

Dr. Subhratha Maredia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Maredia works at Under Construction in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX and Rosenberg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.