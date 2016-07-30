Overview

Dr. Subhi Sbahi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roseville, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Sbahi works at Cardiovascular Institute Michgn in Roseville, MI with other offices in Clinton Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.