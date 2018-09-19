Dr. Subhendu Narayan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narayan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subhendu Narayan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Subhendu Narayan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Locations
Berkeley Office2510 Webster St, Berkeley, CA 94705 Directions (510) 548-6555
wo365 Lennon Ln Ste 230, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (510) 548-3761
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was in and out and on my way. He answered all my questions. Diagnosed me with IBS and hemorrhoids. The colonoscopy was painless. The office gave you blankets because it was a bit cold in the Walnut Creek office.
About Dr. Subhendu Narayan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- University of California-San Francisco
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
