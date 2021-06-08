Dr. Subhashie Wijemanne-Sarathkumara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wijemanne-Sarathkumara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subhashie Wijemanne-Sarathkumara, MD
Dr. Subhashie Wijemanne-Sarathkumara, MD is a Movement Disorder Neurology Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They specialize in Neurological Movement Disorders, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PERADENIYA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Texas Movement Disorder Specialist1900 Scenic Dr Ste 2210, Georgetown, TX 78626 Directions (512) 693-4041
Parkinson's, Restless Legs & Movement Disorder Specialists, PLLC6618 Sitio del Rio Blvd Ste D102, Austin, TX 78730 Directions (512) 241-1567
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Wijemanne is extremely knowledgeable and compassionate. She searches for solutions to the very difficult to treat RLS. While not everything works as well as she would like, she is not satisfied until I am symptom-free. She is cautious about over prescribing medicating as well, which can not be said about most doctors struggling to treat RLS.
About Dr. Subhashie Wijemanne-Sarathkumara, MD
- Neurological Movement Disorders
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1215190244
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Medicine
- Tufts University
- Lahey Clin & Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF PERADENIYA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Dr. Wijemanne-Sarathkumara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wijemanne-Sarathkumara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wijemanne-Sarathkumara has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Restless Leg Syndrome and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wijemanne-Sarathkumara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wijemanne-Sarathkumara speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wijemanne-Sarathkumara. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wijemanne-Sarathkumara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wijemanne-Sarathkumara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wijemanne-Sarathkumara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.