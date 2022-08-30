Overview

Dr. Subhash Thareja, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Thareja works at QUALITY MEDICAL CARE in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Unstable Angina, Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Dilated along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.