Dr. Subhash Thareja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Subhash Thareja, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Thareja works at
Locations
Quality Medical Care675 S Babcock St, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 951-1010
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to a cardiologist and was finding it hard to get into one for weeks. I called Dr. Thareja's office and was pleasantly surprised to find that they offered me same day. It was a bit of a wait in exam room, but the doctor was very nice and explained everything. He suggested some options told me his office would work with me on payment. He is one of the good ones!!!
About Dr. Subhash Thareja, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1932194420
Education & Certifications
- R W Johnson University Hospital
- Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Thareja works at
