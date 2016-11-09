See All Pediatric Neurologists in Wichita, KS
Pediatric Neurology
Dr. Subhash Shah, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from SMT N.H.L. Medical College - India|SMT N.H.L. Medical College of India and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center and Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER.

Dr. Shah works at Neurology Center of Wichita in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Neurology Center of Wichita
    220 S Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67211

  Wesley Medical Center
  Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER

Cerebral Palsy
Epilepsy
Home Sleep Study
Cerebral Palsy
Epilepsy
Home Sleep Study

Cerebral Palsy
Epilepsy
Home Sleep Study
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
Autism
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Seizure Disorders
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Wada Test
Ataxia
Baclofen Pump Therapy
Bell's Palsy
Botox® Injection
Brain Injury
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Concussion
Conduct Disorder
Confusion
Conversion Disorder
Cranial Trauma
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Difficulty With Walking
Dissociative Disorder
Dystonia
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Febrile Convulsion
Gait Abnormality
Headache
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Insomnia
Low Back Pain
Major Depressive Disorder
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myoclonus
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Spina Bifida
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
Syncope
Tic Disorders
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tourette's Syndrome
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Tuberous Sclerosis
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS)
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    CoreSource
    Coventry Health Care
    Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    HealthPartners
    Humana
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Nov 09, 2016
    Amazing doctor with amazing staff.
    Wichita, KS — Nov 09, 2016
    Pediatric Neurology
    English, Hindi
    1588667372
    Children's Hospital - Los Angeles|Children's Hospital of Los Angeles
    V.S. General Hospital Ahmedabad
    V.S. General Hospital
    SMT N.H.L. Medical College - India|SMT N.H.L. Medical College of India
