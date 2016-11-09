Dr. Subhash Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subhash Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Subhash Shah, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from SMT N.H.L. Medical College - India|SMT N.H.L. Medical College of India and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center and Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
Neurology Center of Wichita220 S Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67211 Directions (316) 745-3237
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor with amazing staff.
About Dr. Subhash Shah, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English, Hindi
- 1588667372
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital - Los Angeles|Children's Hospital of Los Angeles
- V.S. General Hospital Ahmedabad
- V.S. General Hospital
- SMT N.H.L. Medical College - India|SMT N.H.L. Medical College of India
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Cerebral Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Hindi.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
