Dr. Subhash Ramnauth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramnauth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subhash Ramnauth, MD
Overview
Dr. Subhash Ramnauth, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med.
Dr. Ramnauth works at
Locations
-
1
Jersey Shore Surgery and Vein Center LLC529 Lakehurst Rd, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 240-4466
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramnauth?
From my initial visit, Dr.Ramnauth and his staff were outstanding. I was warmly greeted and felt comfortable. After my discussion with him i was convinced I was in the right place…Dr Ramnauth takes his time and explains in detail what The procedure entails.. After a number of procedures in the last few weeks I am extremely happy.. He is not only a fantastic surgeon he is also a doctor that makes you his number one priority.. Lenny
About Dr. Subhash Ramnauth, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1043221310
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
- Higher Medical Institute (1990-1994)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramnauth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramnauth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramnauth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramnauth works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramnauth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramnauth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramnauth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramnauth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.