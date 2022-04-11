See All Vascular Surgeons in Toms River, NJ
Dr. Subhash Ramnauth, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Dr. Subhash Ramnauth, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med.

Dr. Ramnauth works at JERSEY SHORE SURGERY AND VEIN CENTER LLC in Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jersey Shore Surgery and Vein Center LLC
    529 Lakehurst Rd, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 240-4466

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Spider Veins
Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Spider Veins

Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 11, 2022
    From my initial visit, Dr.Ramnauth and his staff were outstanding. I was warmly greeted and felt comfortable. After my discussion with him i was convinced I was in the right place…Dr Ramnauth takes his time and explains in detail what The procedure entails.. After a number of procedures in the last few weeks I am extremely happy.. He is not only a fantastic surgeon he is also a doctor that makes you his number one priority.. Lenny
    Lenny — Apr 11, 2022
    About Dr. Subhash Ramnauth, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1043221310
    Education & Certifications

    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
    • Higher Medical Institute (1990-1994)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Subhash Ramnauth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramnauth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramnauth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramnauth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramnauth works at JERSEY SHORE SURGERY AND VEIN CENTER LLC in Toms River, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Ramnauth’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramnauth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramnauth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramnauth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramnauth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

