Dr. Subhash Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Subhash Patel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Geneva, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from University College London Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital.
Locations
1
Northwestern Medicine Cancer Center - Delnor351 Delnor Dr Ste 401, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 933-4056
2
Tri City Balance Center S.c.302 Randall Rd Ste 104A, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 933-4056
3
Northwestern Medicine Neurosciences - Winfield25 N Winfield Rd Ste 424, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 933-4056
4
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group5 Kish Hospital Dr Ste 203, Dekalb, IL 60115 Directions (630) 933-4056
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Subhash Patel was the on-call physician for my mother doing her recent visit to Delnor. Dr. Patel was absolutely wonderful. Very attentive to my mother's concerns, patient, and kind. Great sense of humor yet very professional. Bedside manners were phenomenal. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Subhash Patel, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1952485997
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
- University College London Medical School
- Kingston College
- Clinical Neurophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vitamin B Deficiency and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
