Dr. Subhash Nagalla, MD

General Surgery
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Subhash Nagalla, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Odessa, TX. They graduated from MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Odessa Regional Medical Center and Reeves County Hospital District.

Dr. Nagalla works at Odessa Medical Enterprise in Odessa, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sushruta Surgical Associates PLLC
    420 E 6th St Ste 102, Odessa, TX 79761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 888-9001
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Odessa Regional Medical Center
  • Reeves County Hospital District

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Lipomas
Incisional Hernia
Port Placements or Replacements
Lipomas
Incisional Hernia

Port Placements or Replacements
Lipomas
Incisional Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Appendicitis
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia
Lung Cancer
Obesity
Osteosarcoma
Secondary Malignancies
Umbilical Hernia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Barrett's Esophagus
Bile Duct Cancer
Breast Cancer
Cholelithiasis
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colon Cancer
Colon Disorders
Colon Polyp
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Esophageal Varices
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Diseases
Gastric Ulcer
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Liver Cancer
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Pancreatic Cancer
Pelvic Abscess
Pleural Effusion
Pyloric Stenosis
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance
Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thymomas
Ulcerative Colitis
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 23, 2018
    Very kind and patient. Explains very clearly would use him again.
    About Dr. Subhash Nagalla, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1316142268
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE
