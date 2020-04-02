Dr. Subhash Mahajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subhash Mahajan, MD
Dr. Subhash Mahajan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.
Subhash C Mahajan MD7215 Old Oak Blvd Ste A312, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (440) 816-2733
- 2 19250 Bagley Rd, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (440) 816-2733
- Southwest General Health Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Mahajan?
Dr. Mahajan is a awesome physician. Very caring and attentive. I have had several colonoscopies and EGT. He has removed polyps and diagnosed Barretts. I have never had a problem. No pain whatsoever. I would recommend him to all.
- Gastroenterology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1053399063
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Dr. Mahajan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahajan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahajan has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahajan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahajan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahajan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahajan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahajan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.