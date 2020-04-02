Overview

Dr. Subhash Mahajan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.



Dr. Mahajan works at Subhash C Mahajan MD in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.