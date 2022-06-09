Dr. Subhash Kshetrapal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kshetrapal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subhash Kshetrapal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Subhash Kshetrapal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their fellowship with U Mo Hosp
Dr. Kshetrapal works at
Locations
-
1
Lpg Cardiology - Healthpark Commons16261 Bass Rd Ste 300, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 343-6410
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kshetrapal?
Dr. Pal,his staff and everyone working there is polite and very friendly and caring.
About Dr. Subhash Kshetrapal, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1427086131
Education & Certifications
- U Mo Hosp
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kshetrapal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kshetrapal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kshetrapal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kshetrapal works at
Dr. Kshetrapal has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypotension and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kshetrapal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Kshetrapal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kshetrapal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kshetrapal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kshetrapal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.