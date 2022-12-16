Dr. Kini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Subhash Kini, MD
Overview
Dr. Subhash Kini, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Christian Med College Dr M G R Med University Vellore Tn India and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside.
Locations
May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 636-1000Monday1:30pm - 5:00pm
Mount Sinai Doctors East 85th Street234 E 85th St, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 636-1000Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Mount Sinai St Luke s Bariatric Center1111 Amsterdam Ave Ste 4W, New York, NY 10025 Directions (212) 636-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I saw other people my age (19 years) who were not heavy and I was not able to do half of the stuff that they were doing. It ranged from being afraid of eating in front of other people, going to the gym and I was very self conscious. Now I hope to change my life style completely and gain confidence.
About Dr. Subhash Kini, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1184658874
Education & Certifications
- NY Med Coll/Westchester MC
- NY Med Coll Our Lady of Mercy Med Ctr
- Christian Med College Dr M G R Med University Vellore Tn India
