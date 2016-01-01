Dr. Subhash Gulati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gulati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subhash Gulati, MD
Overview
Dr. Subhash Gulati, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Gulati works at
Locations
-
1
UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus119 Belmont St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 334-8515
-
2
Subhash C. Gulati, MD, F.A.C.S., Inc.291 Lincoln St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 755-0770
Hospital Affiliations
- UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gulati?
About Dr. Subhash Gulati, MD
- General Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1326139668
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gulati has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gulati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gulati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gulati works at
Dr. Gulati has seen patients for Wound Repair, Incisional Hernia and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gulati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gulati speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gulati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gulati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gulati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gulati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.