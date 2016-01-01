Dr. Subhash Chandra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subhash Chandra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Subhash Chandra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel and Chi Health Lakeside.
Locations
Gastroenterology - St. Joseph's500 W Thomas Rd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-1510
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Immanuel
- Chi Health Lakeside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Subhash Chandra, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1174817720
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
