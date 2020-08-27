Overview

Dr. Subhas Gupta is a General Surgery Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.



Dr. Gupta works at Subhas Gupta, MD, CM, PhD, FRCSC, FACS in Loma Linda, CA with other offices in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.