Dr. Subhan Ahmed, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAMDARD UNIVERSITY / HAMDARD COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY (HCMD) and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Locations
Nephrology Associates870 Palisade Ave Ste 202, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 836-0897
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
He listens to you very carefully & answers & explains to you in a way that you understand your questions clearly. Takes his time & just great Doctor with best knowledge of your illness. His one of the best .
About Dr. Subhan Ahmed, MD
- Nephrology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1982830329
Education & Certifications
- HAMDARD UNIVERSITY / HAMDARD COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY (HCMD)
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
