Dr. Subhakararao Medidi, MD

Family Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Subhakararao Medidi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Andhra Med Coll.

Dr. Medidi works at Brandon Community Health Center in Brandon, FL with other offices in Thonotosassa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brandon Health Center
    313 S Lakewood Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 653-6100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Suncoast Community Health Centers
    9555 E Fowler Ave, Thonotosassa, FL 33592 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 371-6163

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
HIV Screening
Cholesterol Screening
    About Dr. Subhakararao Medidi, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1942317516
    Education & Certifications

    • Catholic Med Ctr
    • King George Hosp
    • Andhra Med Coll
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Subhakararao Medidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Medidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Medidi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medidi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Medidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Medidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

