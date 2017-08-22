Overview

Dr. Subhadra Siegel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Siegel works at Pomona Pediatrics in Valhalla, NY with other offices in Hawthorne, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.