Dr. Subha Varahan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Subha Varahan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Woodward, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Norman Regional Hospital.
Oklahoma Cardiovascular Associates4050 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 608-3800Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Alliancehealth Woodward
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Norman Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Varahan improved my quality of life a tremendous amount. I went from having an svt episode every 5-7 days to no episodes since my ablation (2months). I had a previous ablation 2 years earlier by another dr. I was not satisfied with the results of my first ablation. My first ablation was not successful because I was unable to have a good episode during the procedure. This was my number one concern with having a second ablation. Dr varahan assured that she would preform a successful ablation. She was correct and my life is much better
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1730380965
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Varahan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Varahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Varahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Varahan has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Varahan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varahan.
