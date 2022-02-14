Overview

Dr. Subha Varahan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Woodward, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Norman Regional Hospital.



Dr. Varahan works at INTEGRIS Cancer Institute in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.