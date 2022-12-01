Dr. Subha Sundaram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sundaram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subha Sundaram, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Subha Sundaram, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Medical College Chemai India|Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Locations
Women's Associates OB/GYN4600 Fairmont Pkwy Ste 200, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (281) 805-3625Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 2:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend Dr. Sundaram! She is very patient and takes the time to listen to you. She recently delivered my first baby and she made things easy and smooth for me.
About Dr. Subha Sundaram, MD
- Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tamil
Education & Certifications
- Jacksonville Memorial Hospital|Sundaram Hospital
- University of Miami Hospital|Women's and Children's Hospital
- Government General Hospital|University Of Miami - Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Madras Medical College Chemai India|Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sundaram has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sundaram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sundaram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sundaram has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sundaram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sundaram speaks Spanish and Tamil.
305 patients have reviewed Dr. Sundaram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sundaram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sundaram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sundaram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.