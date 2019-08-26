See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Livingston, TX
Dr. Subha Parchuri, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Subha Parchuri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Livingston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from St George University Sch Med.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    108 Rainbow Dr Unit 875, Livingston, TX 77399 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 329-2222

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Low Back Pain
Hypertension
Sleep Apnea
Low Back Pain
Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 26, 2019
    Dr. Parchuri is a wonderful doctor who takes time with her patients. She is very thorough during the exam and will answer questions.
    Sarge1955 — Aug 26, 2019
    About Dr. Subha Parchuri, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1558334649
    Education & Certifications

    • Winthrop - University Hospital
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    • St George University Sch Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Parchuri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parchuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Parchuri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parchuri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parchuri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parchuri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

