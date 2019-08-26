Dr. Parchuri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Subha Parchuri, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Subha Parchuri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Livingston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from St George University Sch Med.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 108 Rainbow Dr Unit 875, Livingston, TX 77399 Directions (404) 329-2222
- Aetna
Dr. Parchuri is a wonderful doctor who takes time with her patients. She is very thorough during the exam and will answer questions.
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- Maimonides Medical Center
- St George University Sch Med
