Overview

Dr. Suber Huang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in South Euclid, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Huang works at Retina Center Of Ohio in South Euclid, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion and Retinal Ischemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.