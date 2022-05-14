Dr. Subbulaxmi Trikudanathan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trikudanathan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subbulaxmi Trikudanathan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Subbulaxmi Trikudanathan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Trikudanathan works at
Locations
1
Main Hospital325 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
2
Endocrine Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4245 Roosevelt Way NE Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
3
UW Diabetes Institute at South Lake Union750 Republican St Bldg F, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Trikudanathan is serious, she can come across as a little bit harsh, but she is really quite caring. She shows her caring by looking for and suggesting ways I can improve my glycemic control. As a partner in managing my complex needs as an insulin dependent diabetic, she is great. However, I would guess that she may have less patience with those who are not constantly striving to improve glycemic control.
About Dr. Subbulaxmi Trikudanathan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1174782494
Dr. Trikudanathan has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Diabetes Counseling and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trikudanathan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
