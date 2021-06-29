Dr. Sarma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Subbu Sarma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Subbu Sarma, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They completed their residency with Chicago Med School
Dr. Sarma works at
Locations
Whiting & Associates4025 NE Lakewood Way Ste 210, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Directions (816) 554-7750
- 2 7960 W 135th St, Overland Park, KS 66223 Directions (913) 346-6300
Symmetry Behavioral Services4741 Central St, Kansas City, MO 64112 Directions (816) 554-7750
Research Medical Center2316 E Meyer Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 276-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Harrison County Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sarma absolutely saved my life. I've been with him know for 10 yrs. I can't imagine seeing anyone else. He's gone above and beyond with me. He Listens and actually cares about his patients. 5 Star Plus Thank you Dr Sarma
About Dr. Subbu Sarma, MD
- Adult Psychiatry
- English
- 1689661829
Education & Certifications
- Chicago Med School
- Addiction Medicine, Psychiatry and Psychosomatic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sarma works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.