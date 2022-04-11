Dr. Subbu Nagappan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagappan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subbu Nagappan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Subbu Nagappan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA.
Dr. Nagappan works at
Magnolia Acute Trauma A Medical Corp.4500 Brockton Ave Ste 319, Riverside, CA 92501 Directions (951) 364-5438
Riverside Medical Clinic Inc.7117 Brockton Ave Fl 2, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 590-4809
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories: Very High Frequency, High Frequency, Normal Frequency, May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
caring and professional doctor. makes me feel at ease
- General Surgery
- English, Greek, Japanese and Spanish
- 1285616185
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
Dr. Nagappan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagappan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagappan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagappan works at
Dr. Nagappan speaks Greek, Japanese and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagappan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagappan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagappan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagappan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.