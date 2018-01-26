Overview

Dr. Subbarao Polineni, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / KHAJA BANDA NAWAZ INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital.



Dr. Polineni works at Hinton Healthcare Group in Saint Peters, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.