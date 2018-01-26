Dr. Subbarao Polineni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polineni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subbarao Polineni, MD
Overview
Dr. Subbarao Polineni, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / KHAJA BANDA NAWAZ INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital.
Locations
Ibrahim S Umar M P C4200 N Cloverleaf Dr Ste N, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 928-1696
Mid Rivers Surgery Center5401 Veterans Memorial Pkwy Ste 100, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 441-0906
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Polineni took the time to explain and deliver all the options. Did not rush through the appointment.
About Dr. Subbarao Polineni, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1699766980
Education & Certifications
- RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / KHAJA BANDA NAWAZ INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Polineni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Polineni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Polineni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Polineni works at
Dr. Polineni has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Polineni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Polineni. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polineni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polineni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polineni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.